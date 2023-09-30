Gunshot victim trapped in car dies in Oakland: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department has confirmed a fatal shooting of a victim inside a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a call of a gunshot wound victim trapped in a car on 105th Avenue between E. and San Leandro Streets.

Officials said they are not sure if the car was initially involved in a crash with another.

The gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is considered active, and the investigation is ongoing.