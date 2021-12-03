Gunshot victim's details lead to assailant's arrest

Dec. 3—A man who survived a gunshot above his ear was able to give investigators information that led to the arrest of his alleged assailant.

On Nov. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy McKinsey Fuson was dispatched to the emergency room at Northeastern Health System for a reported gunshot victim.

"Upon arrival, Deputy Fuson spoke with the victim who has been shot above the right ear. The victim told Deputy Fuson he and two friends were together in a vehicle, parked in the Moodys area of northern Cherokee County, when a car pulled up from behind and [someone inside] shot him," CCSO said.

The victim said his friends drove him to the ER, dropped him off and left. He was transported to a Tulsa hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Richard Berry interviewed the victim's friends and was told Dustin Decker had shot the man. The report has not been filed, but the incident was mentioned Dec. 3 on the CCSO Facebook page, and Sheriff Jason Chennault provided details after being asked by the Daily Press.

"Berry was told the shooting occurred after a brief vehicle chase in the Moodys area with Decker chasing the vehicle [that] the victim was a backseat passenger in," CCSO said.

Decker allegedly used his vehicle to block the other vehicle, and the victim opened his door to run away when Decker shot him.

Deputies and Berry, who is a member of the U.S. Marshal Services Fugitive Task Force, looked for Decker and recovered several stolen vehicles and firearms in the process.

Decker was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal Services Fugitive Task Force on Friday, Dec. 3, in Cushing, Oklahoma. Decker is a convicted felon and was in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of his arrest.