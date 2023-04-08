Gunshot victims fatally wounded Friday afternoon on West Side identified

Two men who were fatally shot Friday afternoon on the West Side in the West Garfield Park neighborhood have been identified, officials said.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the victims were in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue when they were shot. Both were taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. One victim suffered a wound to the right flank, and the second man suffered a wound to the head, Chicago police said.

The Cook County medical examiners identified one of the victims as Tyrice Tarver, 28, of the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. The other victim was identified as Sirjah Jones, 23, of the 1800 block of South Central Park Avenue.

No one was in custody for the shootings, and detectives were investigating.