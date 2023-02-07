Gunshot victim's mother reported shooting

Feb. 7—Police are still looking for a suspect who shot a 47-year-old man multiple times early Tuesday morning outside the victim's home on the west side of Joplin.

The victim of the 4:44 a.m. shooting in the 900 block of South Monroe Avenue was taken to an undisclosed local hospital where he remained in stable condition Tuesday afternoon. His name has not been released as yet by police.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said dispatch received two calls reporting the shooting. The first came from someone who heard shots fired and the second from the victim's mother, who was present in the home, along with others, at the time of the shooting.

The shooting is believed to have taken place outside the house, but the victim was inside by the time officers arrived at the scene.

"Detectives are still working to identify the suspect in this case," Davis told The Globe during a mid-afternoon phone call.

The shooter — described as a man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds — was still being sought. Davis said he had not been provided any information as yet on whether the suspect and victim are acquainted.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.