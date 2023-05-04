Gunshot victm walks in South Bend hospital, dies of injuries

SOUTH BEND — A person who walked into Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

The person's identity was not being released until family has been notified, according to a South Bend police spokesperson. The death is being investigated by the department's Violent Crimes Unit.

South Bend police were told a person with gunshot wounds walked into Memorial Hospital shortly after 1:30 p.m., and the victim later died from the wounds.

Police investigation revealed the shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of Taylor and Marion streets, several blocks west of the hospital.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday in Kalamazoo.

