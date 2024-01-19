Gunshots in Berea lead to attempted murder charges

Jan. 19—A man has been arrested for attempted murder after police confirmed shots were fired in Berea.

At approximately 9:22 p.m. on Jan. 18, the Berea Police Department (BPD) was dispatched to the area of Jefferson and Baldwin Street after receiving reports of shots fired at a vehicle.

An arrest citation confirms that officers spoke to multiple witnesses, who stated that the driver of the vehicle shot multiple rounds toward an unidentified male subject and that a round was located inside a tree directly in front of the residence where the shooting was said to occur.

Police documentation confirms that Officer Varney with BPD conducted an interview with the driver, Rodney Gipson, of Berea, at the Berea Police Department.

The officer reported, "Mr. Gipson confessed to getting into a verbal altercation with a white male. He stated he went back into his residence to retrieve his firearm before going after the male and firing at least one shot at the male subject."

According to police, Gipson directed them to a firearm, which was recovered from his bedroom dresser drawer.

According to BPD, the primary victim fled the scene and had not been found at the time of the call.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, BPD had no updates to report on the case.

Gipson was charged with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Gipson's arraignment is scheduled for 8:59 a.m. on Jan. 22. A $75,000 bond was set on Jan. 19.