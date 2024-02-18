Gunshots cause $97,000 in damages to windows at El Paso's Starlight Event Center

Gunshots broke and shattered windows causing $97,000 in damages at the Starlight Event Center near El Paso International Airport last month, Crime Stoppers of El Paso said.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking for the public's help to identify the persons involved in the gunfire vandalism at the 2-year-old conference and events venue at 6650 Continental Drive next to Airway Boulevard.

Gunfire damaged several windows on Jan. 12 at the Starlight Event Center next to Airway Boulevard near El Paso International Airport. File art.

The shots were fired between 10:25 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 12, hitting the eastern side of the multi-floor building and damaging seven windows and shattering two of them, Crime Stoppers said.

Crime Stoppers said that the gunfire possibly came from across Airway Boulevard near the Radisson Hotel.

Courts: Man pleads guilty to murder, sentenced in deadly Coconuts bar shooting in Socorro

The $30-million, state-of-the art Starlight Event Center was officially opened by Education Service Center Region 19 on Jan. 20, 2022. The center, which features panoramic windows on all sides, is used for educational training conferences and can be rented for wedding receptions, entertainment events and exhibitions.

The center has 50,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space, making it the second-largest such venue after the El Paso convention center in Downtown.

More: El Paso man arrested in satanic vandalism, burglary of Catholic church

Anyone with information regarding the shooting that damaged the Starlight Event Center windows may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org. If a tip leads to an arrest, tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Gunshots shatter windows at El Paso's Starlight Event Center