Gunshots exchanged in theft of Porsche in East Hartford

Jul. 15—The owner of a Porsche who left his car running at an East Hartford gas station Wendesday night exchanged gunfire with a band of car thieves before they sped off in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Four people were charged in the theft in East Hartford.

Hartford residents Julian T. Cashdollar, Janai T. Canidate, and Yamil Restrepo, all 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with criminal use of a weapon, first-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, risk of injury to a child, first-degree attempted assault; conspiracy to commit illegal discharge of a firearm, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

East Hartford Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin said police received a call about the incident around 7:15 p.m.

"Officers learned that the owner of the Porsche exchanged gunfire with the car thieves, who fled southbound on Main Street with the stolen Porsche," Litwin said, but there were no injuries.

Manchester police Lt. Ryan Shea said at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of four men in a white Porsche SUV taking a scooter from a man on Lake Street.

"Responding officers determined that the suspects rammed the victim off the scooter," then stole his cellphone and wallet along with the scooter, Shea said.

Shea said about 10 minutes later, Manchester police received a report of a second armed robbery involving the Porsche, where two men who were skateboarding in the area of East Cemetery were approached by robbers. Both victims reported that the robbers pointed firearms at them, were wearing masks and black clothing, and took their cellphones and wallets. One victim also reported that they punched him in the face twice.

Litwin said East Hartford police spotted the stolen vehicle going west on Interstate 84, then in downtown Hartford.

"Hartford officers utilized stop sticks to stop the fleeing Porsche and four individuals ran from the car," Litwin said.

Litwin said three men were apprehended immediately, while the fourth was found by a K-9 unit, hiding in an industrial area. Police recovered a handgun from the stolen Porsche.

Litwin said further investigation of the incident is underway, and additional charges may be brought against the suspects.

Shea said officers believe the four suspects arrested Wednesday night are connected to the Manchester robberies.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

