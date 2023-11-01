Gunshots, fight at North Highlands party leave two people injured, Sacramento sheriff says

Two people were injured, one with a gunshot wound, after a large fight broke out at a party in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded after 1:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of Cornelia Way after receiving complaints about a loud party and gunshots.

911 callers reported one man was shot in the head, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the man had not suffered a gunshot wound to the head, but rather had been beaten badly and suffered a wound to the head during the melee.

A second victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, Gandhi said.

Both victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive, he said.

No arrests have been made and a motive for the fight and shooting were not known.