Gunshots fired after argument in gravel parking lot near Providence St. Peter Hospital

A dispute over large stereo speakers or boxes containing some items resulted in an exchange of pepper spray and gunfire in a gravel lot near Providence St. Peter Hospital Monday morning.

About 11:40 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Lilly Road Northeast after reports of a shooting, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Based on witness information, a woman got out of a red Jeep Cherokee and another person emerged from a silver Honda sedan to exchange what appeared to be large stereo speakers or boxes containing some items, Lower said.

Meanwhile, two dark sedans appeared and a man from one of those vehicles began to argue with the woman. That argument escalated to an exchange of pepper spray and gunfire between the two.

Lower said police aren’t sure if the man fired the weapon at the woman or her vehicle. All four vehicles then drove away from the scene, he said.

Police found bullet casings at the scene as well as the lingering scent of a chemical spray.

No one was admitted to the Providence emergency room with a gunshot wound following the incident, Lower said.

The man is described as 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with long blonde hair, Lower said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.