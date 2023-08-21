Gunshots fired, arrests made after Saturday morning incident in Augusta County

STAUNTON — A Saturday morning incident on Old Greenville Road involving a juvenile allegedly armed with a knife and a teenager who reportedly fired gunshots resulted in multiple charges, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office reported.

Troubles even spilled over again at Augusta Health in Fishersville, a press release said.

At about 11 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were called to the 800 block of Old Greenville Road just outside of Staunton concerning a juvenile armed with a knife who was trying to enter a residence.

Minutes later, a second 911 call was received "that shots had been fired," the release said.

The sheriff's office said the residence in question was occupied by a 19-year-old man and a female juvenile. An initial investigation revealed threats were being made over the phone prior to the incident, and a male juvenile with a knife showed up at the residence. He was accompanied by a female juvenile, according to the release.

The 19-year-old man allegedly fired gunshots into the ground during the incident.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a physical altercation between the male juvenile and multiple deputies took place. Details concerning the altercation were not divulged, but the juvenile was released to a parent to seek medical attention.

Jason Monahan, 19, of Roseland, reportedly fired the gunshots. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Monahan was released on bond, the release said.

The male juvenile was charged as a juvenile with attempted felonious assault, assault and battery of a police officer, breaking and entering, destruction of property, and obstruction of justice.

The criminal petitions were obtained while the juvenile was seeking medical attention. When additional deputies attempted to serve them on him at Augusta Health, a second altercation ensued, resulting in additional charges against Leslie A. Martin, 42, of Waynesboro, who is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.

“Thankfully no one was seriously hurt during this incident. At no time was there a danger to our community," Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

Augusta County jury rules in favor of emergency room doctor, defendants, in lawsuit

Staunton, JMU graduate composes music for Shelburne Middle School's award-winning band

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Gunshots fired, arrests made in Saturday morning incident in Aug. Co.