Gunshots fired between cars in Fresno, leaving one man in critical condition, police say

A Fresno intersection was closed early Friday morning while police investigated a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Police responded to Kearney Boulevard and Marks Avenues around 4 a.m., following up on a 911 caller who reported seeing two cars whose occupants were shooting at each other. Officers were unable to find the vehicles, but did find shell casings.

At the same time, the department was notified that two people had been dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was taken into surgery and was listed in critical condition as of Friday morning. The second was treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from the Fresno Police Department.

The two men were both in their early 20s, police said.

Detectives were investigating, both at the scene and at CRMC.