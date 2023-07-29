Gunshots fired into East Ridge Road restaurant; investigation underway

Rochester police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a restaurant on East Ridge Road.

Officers responded to Tangie’s Kitchen at 165 East Ridge Road after shots were fired into the building sometime overnight, police said.

It does not appear anyone was struck during the gunfire but the building did sustain damage, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to call 911.

