Gunshots fired into exterior of Paso Robles home in targeted attack, police say

Five rounds of gunfire were shot into the exterior of a Paso Robles home on Saturday evening in what police think was a targeted attack.

The Paso Robles Police Department received a call about gunshots heard on the 500 block of 28th Street in Paso Robles on Saturday around 7:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Police Department.

After canvassing the area, officers identified an occupied home that was hit by gunfire, the release said.

None of the occupants of the home were struck or injured by the gunfire. The gunshots did not reach the inside of the home.

Police believe the incident was a deliberate attack after an altercation that occurred earlier in the year, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stopper’s 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus a message to CRIMES (274637).