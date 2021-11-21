Car plows through holiday parade in Wisconsin -Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Eric Beech and Alexandra Ulmer
·1 min read

By Eric Beech and Alexandra Ulmer

(Reuters) - A vehicle drove through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, injuring multiple people, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other local media reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm reports of the incident in Waukesha, which is about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee. The Waukesha Police Department confirmed there was an active scene but did not provide details.

In one video posted on social media, a red sport utility vehicle appeared to speed toward marchers from behind. In a second video, police appeared to open fire on the same vehicle as it crashed through street barriers.

Photos and videos of Waukesha circulating on Twitter showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street decked out with Christmas lights in the aftermath of the incident. Bundled up people huddled on sidewalks as dusk fell.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. (2300 GMT), the Journal Sentinel reported.

"As we were walking back in between the buildings ... we saw an SUV cross over, just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are struck by the vehicle," Angelito Tenorio, an alderman in nearby West Allis, told the newspaper.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Peter Cooney)

