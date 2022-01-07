Gunshots Fired At Lowell Car Wash + Weekend Events In Westford

Up and at 'em, Westford! Let's get this Saturday started off right. Here's everything you need to know around Westford today.

Sunny. High: 30 Low: 12.

Westford Police Department: "WINTER PARKING BAN WARNING The Westford Police Department would like to remind town residents, as well as those visiting, of the following: In accordance with Ch. 199 § 12 of the Westford Town Code, there is NO on street parking longer t..." (Facebook)

Pure Barre: "Keep earning those points for Team Burn! Refer friends to Pure Barre using the link below: https://lp.purebarre.com/refer... #LiftToneBurn Challenge #TeamBurn" (Facebook)

Town of Westford, MA: "Trash and Recycling Collection - January 7th, 2022" (Facebook)

Westford Fire Department: "***Deadline for Saturday pick up is tomorrow at 6pm*** ***Deadline for Sunday pick up is Saturday at 6pm*** Sign up today!" (Facebook)

Town of Westford, MA: "Nomination Papers Available for May 3, 2022 Town Election" (Facebook)

Public Information Officer Chris Besse, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency: "Winter Storm on Friday - Quick-hitting winter storm with 2-3 hour window of 1-2”/hour snowfall rate across Eastern MA that coincides with Friday morning commute between 6-9 AM.Portions of eastern MA will see 6-8" of snow. Isolated accu..." (Nextdoor)

Introduction to Spanish for adults (ages 16 and up) (January 13)

Pure Barre Open House Free Classes all weekend (January 15)

Open House Weekend, Free trial classes all weekend (January 29)

