Gunshots fired outside Braintree hotel

A police officer searches for evidence after gunshots were reported outside the Sonesta Simply Suites hotel in Braintree on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

BRAINTREE − Shots were fired outside a hotel on Wood Road early Saturday morning, police said.

Braintree Deputy Police Chief Mike Want said the department received a 911 call reporting gunshots outside the Sonesta Simply Suites hotel shortly before 1 a.m., WCVB reported.

Officers found ballistic evidence in the parking lot, but they did not find any shooting victims or see any damage to the vehicles near the hotel.

Want said K-9 officers searched the nearby Herb Chambers Ford dealership at the intersection of Wood Road and Granite Street.

One person was detained at the dealership and taken to the Braintree police station for questioning and later released, Want said.

He said Braintree police are working to identify two vehicles that were possibly involved in the incident and had left the area before officers arrived.

