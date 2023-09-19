Gunshots fired at tow-truck driver trying to repossess vehicle in Augusta County

WAYNESBORO — A tow-truck driver attempting to repossess a pickup near Waynesboro was met with gunfire over the weekend, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place Sunday shortly after 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Turk Mountain Road in the county.

The tow-truck driver told authorities he was at a residence to repossess a 2010 Toyota Tacoma, and said he explained his intentions to the owner. However, the owner responded by backing the pickup into his garage.

When the tow-truck driver backed up the wrecker in an effort to get the Toyota hooked up, the owner reportedly got out of the pickup and fired three to four gunshots near the tow truck, a press release said.

Under siege, the tow-truck driver quickly exited the area in his wrecker and called 911. Deputies were able to find evidence indicating a shooting had taken place, but the suspect already fled the scene.

Deputies obtained warrants against Derek Ray Breeden, 43 of Waynesboro, for reckless handling of a firearm, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and attempted malicious wounding.

Deputies arrested Breeden without incident later on Sunday night after he returned home. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

A firearm allegedly used in the incident was seized, the release said.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Gunshots reported during repossession attempt in Augusta County