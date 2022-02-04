Gunshots to the head killed man and woman in their SC home, coroner says

Two adults were found shot to death in a Greenwood County home Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

The pair, a man and woman, both died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the release. The individuals have been identified by the coroner’s office as 60-year-old Teresa Ann Ellis and 63-year-old Vincent Earl Ellis.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies while responding to a welfare check at the location Thursday just before 11 a.m. Both were found inside their home at 104 Cape Cod Court in the town of Ninety Six. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

Investigators have not yet determined the circumstances of the shooting. When reached by phone Friday morning, the coroner’s office said it has no additional comment at this time.

An investigation by the coroner’s office and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office in ongoing.