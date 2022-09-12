Gunshots, hostages, victims: Daytona Beach police dispel Mainland High lockdown rumors

Days after a gun threat sent Mainland High School into a lockdown on Friday, police are attempting to dispel rumors about the resulting events, which they determined to be a “cruel prank.”

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said investigators were interviewing more students Monday about the reported threat.

“We’ve got so many conflicting stories about what was said that we want to make sure we thoroughly talk to anyone who may have information,” Young said by phone Monday morning.

'Prank' started with threat on bathroom wall

Young said the incident started Thursday with a report of graffiti written inside a bathroom stall.

“This is something we deal with year after year, and it’s been in that same bathroom stall, but we’re never going to ignore it,” Young said.

“Shootin this (expletive) up on Friday 2nd and 1st lunch,” an unconfirmed image of the threat circulating online reads.

The chief said while police didn’t feel the need to sound the alarm, they had additional security on campus Friday.

Angel Gomez, director of community information services for Volusia County Schools, also said Friday the school increased its presence of “guardians” – district employees who provide security and surveillance on campus and respond to emergency situations.

In an effort to try and quell rumors circulating on social media, the department published a lengthy post on the agency’s official Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

“Two groups of students in the Mainland cafeteria decided to capitalize on the threat from the day before and appear to collaborate with each other to create a panic," the post stated.

The groups can be seen via video surveillance getting into specific positions and locations within the cafeteria and timing their actions.

"Several female students walk toward the school administrator laughing and smiling, all the way, up until they reached the administrator, at which point one of the females tells the administrator that someone had a gun," the post stated. "At this same time, one of the male kids, already positioned near the exit to the cafeteria, waited until the female student made the statement, then looked at her and ran out of the building, causing a large crowd to follow him.”

Surveillance video featuring the aforementioned students “shows that neither the male nor the female students observed a gun or flinched as you would expect when shots had just been fired,” the post stated.

There is no video evidence of anyone standing on a table with a gun or that shots were fired, according to the post. Police arrived at the scene before 1 p.m. and cleared the school room by room without finding any weapons, the school district and police had said on Friday.

A couple of Mainland High students heading to school walk past a group of Daytona Beach Police officers standing by in a parking lot just east of Mainland High School, Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, as part of a large presence of officers around and on the campus following Friday's unfounded report of a shooting at the school.

“This entire incident appears to have been a cruel prank by several students that has now gotten out of control due to internet trolls, miss-informed (sic) people and in some cases, people that are not even in Florida, or have kids that go to school at Mainland,” the post concludes.

Charges are pending on the students involved “for making a false report about the use of firearms in a violent manner,” which is a second-degree felony. Since police are still investigating, it is unknown how many students may be involved.

Many Mainland students say they heard gunshots

Many parents have posted on social media that their children heard shots fired, or students themselves have corroborated the claims.

Braden McCulley, a 15-year-old sophomore, said he and his friends had been joking about the threat on the stall on Friday because they didn’t think it would actually happen, as has been the case with previous threats.

A little after 12:30 p.m. during lunch, they heard two loud “booms.” At first, they thought someone had knocked over a metal garbage can outside, but then they heard screaming.

“Everybody’s running out of the cafeteria, pouring out both directions, going out all the exits,” McCulley said.

He and his friends also thought it could have been a fight until McCulley heard what he believed to be another gunshot.

“I don’t know if he tripped, but I heard a gunshot and I was looking in the direction and I saw a kid drop to the ground when I heard the gunshot," he said. "I’m not 100% he got shot, but that’s what I’m led to believe.”

He and many other students ran to nearby restaurants and businesses for safety, so he didn't see what happened to the student.

“They were genuinely scared for their lives,” he said of the students.

The police department and school district reports have not confirmed what the sounds were, though the district says there were no shots and the department says there is no evidence of shots.

“There’s a possibility that someone may have slapped a table in the cafeteria, but other than that, we don’t have any intel or information about anyone firing a firearm or setting off fireworks or anything of that nature,” Young said.

A Mainland High student heading to school walks past a group of Daytona Beach Police officers standing by in a parking lot just east of Mainland High School, Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, part of a large presence of officers around and on the campus following Friday's unfounded report of a shooting at the school.

Many students stayed home from school Monday

McCulley's mom, Lauren Wilson, rushed to pick him up on Friday and said she wrecked her car on the way.

“My son calls me just moments later to come get him. He’s running. I can hear students screaming in the background. I hear other students running with him,” she said.

While she was waiting on first responders, she made a TikTok video recounting what happened, which has many comments from users who say they attend Mainland. Many thanked her for sharing the truth and also say they heard gunshots.

Other parents have commented on the police department’s post and Volusia County parent groups saying that their children did or did not hear noises that sounded like shots.

The incident left many students feeling unsafe to return to school, Wilson said, though the district has not yet confirmed attendance numbers for Monday.

Daytona Beach Police officers standby in a parking lot just east of Mainland High School as a school bus rolls past, Monday morning September 12, 2022 part of a large presence of officers around and on the campus following Friday's gun/shooting scare at the school.

“I let the kids come over and come to the pool yesterday to unwind, spend some time together,” Wilson said. “It’s just the general consensus, they do not feel safe going back.”

McCulley said his mom plans to home school him from now on.

Daytona police continue to investigate and respond to claims

Wilson has talked to students on social media, too, and one screenshot going around suggests a student was at the school clinic with another student who had been shot in the side and was bleeding.

Wilson had not heard about any injured students coming forward, however.

The chief said police haven’t received any credible information indicating someone suffered a gunshot wound. He did say at least one student suffered a seizure Friday, and others suffered from heat-related issues for which they received treatment on scene.

“What do we have to gain as a police department by covering up something? It doesn't make sense,” Young said. “(Social media) can be extremely helpful, but it can also be extremely harmful when you have people reposting very vague threats and adding their own narrative or creating their own narrative."

The police department is recommending expulsion for those involved, and Gomez confirmed those students would automatically be suspended due to the felony charge and could face expulsion.

A couple of Mainland High students walk onto campus as a Daytona Beach Police car follows a school bus onto campus, Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, part of a large presence of officers around and on the campus following Friday's unfounded shooting threat at the school.

The police department’s Facebook statement has more than 600 comments and another 600 shares as of Monday, in addition to other forums and pages on which the incident has already been discussed.

“I understand that that’s their version of the story, but our story, which has been investigated — it's not just rumors — is one that says that there were no shots,” Gomez said of the social media comments.

Young also said anyone with information is asked to forward it to the police directly “versus reposting it on your own and creating your own narrative.”

The department has already investigated some threats and claims, including one text circulating stating a student was being held hostage by a gunman on Friday.

The police department commented on Facebook that that investigation regarding a student being held hostage is ongoing, but that it has confirmed the message was fake and the owner of the phone has been determined.

“Rest assured, for the safety of the district, not just the students, but also the staff in the buildings, it’s the utmost priority," Gomez said. "So when a threat comes in, regardless of how it comes to us, regardless of what it sounds like or may look like to the eye immediately, it is dealt with with 100% involvement of everybody."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Mainland High School gun threat was 'cruel prank,' Daytona police say