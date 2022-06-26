Gunshots kill 1-year-old child and wound 7-year-old in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

A 1-year-old child was killed and a 7-year-old was wounded when gunfire erupted at a scene in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the victims have not been released and investigators have not provided details of the circumstances.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in the 7100 block of Wallace Road near the Parkwood Apartments, CMPD said in a news release. The area is just west of East Independence Boulevard.

“Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. ... Upon arrival, officers discovered two juvenile gunshot wound victims,” CMPD reported.

“The 7-year-old was transported by Medic to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The younger child was transported by Medic to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.”

Detectives are referring to the case as a death investigation rather than a homicide. Among the agencies participating are Child Protective Services and the Child Development-Community Policing Program, CMPD said.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.”