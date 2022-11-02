Gunshots killed victims in reported Decatur burglary, authorities say; identities released

Nov. 2—Gunshots killed the man and woman whose bodies were found Tuesday morning after a reported burglary in Southeast Decatur, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said today.

The two victims were identified as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40, Decatur police said in a statement today.

Karla Vazquez, whose mother is a cousin of Lucia Mayo, said the two victims are cousins.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides, police said.

Investigators continue "pursuing leads," police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said. "Preliminary investigation does not indicate any threat or safety concern to the public."

The reported burglary occurred at a duplex in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast.

Police said juveniles present in the victims' home were unharmed and are under the supervision of the Department of Human Resources.

The bodies of the victims have been transported to the state Department of Forensics for autopsy.

Police said anyone with information on the slayings should contact Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or the Decatur Police Department Tip Line at 256-341-4636.

