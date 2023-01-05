Gunshots lead to arrest of two teens

Jan. 4—VALDOSTA — Reports of gunshots led to the arrest of two teenagers Tuesday.

At 12:36 p.m., police headed to the 600 block of East Ann Street after 911 calls about gunshots; callers said they saw people running, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

An officer saw two people walking in the 1400 block of North Lee Street who matched descriptions given by a witness.

One person, age 18, was seen going into a grocery store while the other, a 17-year-old, kept walking north on Lee Street into a field, police said.

Both teens were detained; the 18-year-old had tried to leave the grocery store, but someone in the store helped officers take him into custody, police said.

Video surveillance from inside the store showed the 18-year-old trying to leave a handgun under a store shelf, police said. The handgun was recovered by officers.

Police found two vehicles damaged by gunshots where people reported hearing gunshots, police said. No injuries were reported.

Both teens are charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass; the 18-year-old is also charged with felony tampering with evidence while the younger teen is charged with misdemeanor possession of a pistol by a person under 18 years of age, police said.

"These subjects were recklessly shooting off a firearm in an area where children were outside playing. Their actions put many people in danger and we are extremely lucky that no one was injured. I am proud of how quickly our officers arrived and searched the area, locating these offenders," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.