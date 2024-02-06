Gunshots lead Ga. officers to driver trafficking meth, fentanyl, police say

A 31-year-old was arrested after police say he was found with large amounts of meth and stolen guns.

On Friday, while Athens-Clarke County officers were working an unrelated vehicle crash on Whit Davis Road, they reportedly heard several gunshots and noticed a vehicle leaving the area.

Police said officers quickly found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Samuel Adams, 31, of Athens.

After searching the vehicle, authorities found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Officers also found a large amount of marijuana.

According to the department, numerous guns were seized including firearms that were previously reported stolen. Some of the guns have been modified to automatic fire and had high capacity magazines, police said.

Adams was arrested and charged with several weapon and gun violations, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct.

