Gunshots lead to Oxford felony arrests

Jul. 26—OXFORD — Police responding to early Monday morning gunshots arrested two men for an unrelated domestic incident.

An Oxford Police Department officer was on foot patrol in the Links Apartments around 1 a.m. on July 26 when he reportedly heard multiple gunshots around the 300 block.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that Alfred McKinney, 21, of Oxford, and Markevius Owten, 22, of Marks, were both involved in an unreported domestic disturbance. They were both subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

No one was injured during this incident.

During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, their bonds were set at $50,000 apiece.

