Gunshots lead to Tacoma drug-den bust with fentanyl, Adderall, Ritalin and more

Monday morning gunfire led to the discovery of a veritable illegal pharmacy in central Tacoma, complete with Xanax bars, Adderall and fentanyl, Tacoma police said.

South Sound 911 received multiple reports about 3:45 a.m. of gunshots coming from a home in the 3600 block of South 11th Street. Responding officers found spent shell casings in the home’s open doorway, but no one answering their announced presence.

Police eventually located several uninjured people inside and observed drug paraphernalia. That prompted a search warrant for the residence, about two blocks from Franklin Elementary School.

Some of the drugs and paraphernalia seized during a search of a home on South 11th Street in Tacoma Monday morning after police were drawn to the location by reports of gunfire.

The Tacoma Police Hazardous Environments and Tactics team responded due to the suspected presence of fentanyl powder.

Tacoma police said they seized a variety of drugs, cash and weapons including:

▪ Two handguns.

▪ $16,000 in cash.

▪ 512 grams of Fentanyl.

▪ 5 pounds of marijuana.

▪ 691 grams of methamphetamine.

▪ 549 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy and molly.

▪ 900 tabs of LDS, a psychedelic drug.

▪ 381 grams of marijuana honey oil.

▪ 1,334 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms.

▪ 90 psilocybin mushroom bars.

▪ 522 marijuana vape pens.

▪ 225 grams of Adderall, a drug used to treat ADHD.

▪ 139 grams of Xanax bars, a sedative.

▪ 300 Ritalin pills, a stimulant.

Drug scales and money counters also were seized, police said.