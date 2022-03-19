🌱 Gunshots In Long Beach + Seaford Man Steals From County
Happy Sunday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening locally today.
First, today's weather:
Partly sunny and windy. High: 57 Low: 43.
Here are the top three stories in Five Towns today:
A man was seriously injured after he was shot in Long Beach around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Gunshots were heard outside a residence on East Broadway. (News 12)
A Seaford man was arrested for burglary after he illegally entered the Nassau County Public Works building at Cedar Creek Park: 39-year-old Dimitrios Noutsis stole a lawn mower battery, a sander and gasoline before he fled the scene, police say. (News 12)
A physician from Glen Cove was sentenced to four years and three months in prison on Friday for fraud. He obtained $3.8 million in pandemic-relief loans and grants, which he used to buy luxury watches and a yacht. Dr. Konstantinos "Dino" Zarkadas, 49, also was ordered to pay restitution of $3.5 million. (Subscription: Newsday)
Today in Five Towns:
Wantagh's 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mulcahy's Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh, noon
From my notebook:
Two Hewlett High School Robotics Teams, Team 3540 Roboboogie and Team 7120 Bionica, competed at the FIRST Tech Challenge Long Island Championships. (Facebook)
Hewlett-Woodmere students at FECC, WMS and HHS collected items ranging from first aid kids and sleeping bags to diapers to send to Ukraine. (Facebook)
Dawn Smallwood, of West Hempstead, became the first-ever female chief of police at Stony Brook University. (Subscription: Newsday)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Events:
Experiencing Muscle or Joint Pain? Learn Which Type of Musculoskeletal Provider is Right for You! (March 22)
American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)
Other classifieds:
Behind The Scoreboard – From The Court To The Screen (Details)
Loving the Five Towns Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:
Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe
Get your local business listed in front of readers
Send me a news tip or suggestion at FiveTowns@Patch.com
Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! I'll see you soon.
— Jackie
This article originally appeared on the Five Towns Patch