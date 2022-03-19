🌱 Gunshots In Long Beach + Seaford Man Steals From County

Happy Sunday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening locally today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and windy. High: 57 Low: 43.

Here are the top three stories in Five Towns today:

A man was seriously injured after he was shot in Long Beach around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Gunshots were heard outside a residence on East Broadway. (News 12) A Seaford man was arrested for burglary after he illegally entered the Nassau County Public Works building at Cedar Creek Park: 39-year-old Dimitrios Noutsis stole a lawn mower battery, a sander and gasoline before he fled the scene, police say. (News 12) A physician from Glen Cove was sentenced to four years and three months in prison on Friday for fraud. He obtained $3.8 million in pandemic-relief loans and grants, which he used to buy luxury watches and a yacht. Dr. Konstantinos "Dino" Zarkadas, 49, also was ordered to pay restitution of $3.5 million. (Subscription: Newsday)

Today in Five Towns:

From my notebook:



Two Hewlett High School Robotics Teams, Team 3540 Roboboogie and Team 7120 Bionica, competed at the FIRST Tech Challenge Long Island Championships. (Facebook)

Hewlett-Woodmere students at FECC, WMS and HHS collected items ranging from first aid kids and sleeping bags to diapers to send to Ukraine . (Facebook)

Dawn Smallwood, of West Hempstead, became the first-ever female chief of police at Stony Brook University. (Subscription: Newsday)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Experiencing Muscle or Joint Pain? Learn Which Type of Musculoskeletal Provider is Right for You! (March 22)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

Add your event

Other classifieds:

Behind The Scoreboard – From The Court To The Screen (Details)

Add your classified

Loving the Five Towns Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Story continues

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at FiveTowns@Patch.com

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! I'll see you soon.

— Jackie

This article originally appeared on the Five Towns Patch