Gunshots, a pursuit and more gunfire six blocks away leaves two victims in Paterson

PATERSON — The city’s thriving 21st Avenue commercial corridor apparently became the chase route during a two-location shooting Sunday afternoon that ended with two women suffering nonfatal gunshot wounds, according to police sources.

The first shooting happened just after 4 p.m. when a 31-year-old Paterson woman was hit by gunfire while she was sitting inside a vehicle parked on Lewis Street, near 20th Avenue, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

After that, the prosecutor’s office said, police found a second victim, a 33-year-old city woman, near 21st Avenue about six blocks away from the first shooting. The prosecutor’s office did not provide additional details of the shootings.

How a pursuit began

Multiple law enforcement sources said the gunmen apparently was a passenger in a blue Honda Civic when he fired the first shots on Lewis Street that wounded the 31-year-old woman.

The sources said one vehicle fled from Lewis Street, and apparently headed west on 21st Avenue, while the car with the gunman inside pursued. The fleeing vehicle apparently was stopped at a traffic light at 21st Avenue and Summer Street when the Civic with the gunman pulled up, and someone started shooting again, the sources said.

The Civic then fled the scene, the sources said. Paterson Police on Sunday night issued an “armed and dangerous” bulletin about the Civic, which had been reported stolen about a week earlier in the 4th Ward.

It was not clear from police accounts whether the second victim was shot during the initial gunfire on Lewis Street, or in the second incident at 21st Avenue.

Public safety: Bullet pierces exterior pane of classroom window at School 6 in Paterson

More from Paterson Press: Paterson cop who pleaded guilty to two assaults on civilians is fired

Authorities seek information

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department’s shooting investigation unit at 973-321-1342.

Both incidents on Sunday happened at locations near the border of Paterson’s 5th and 6th Wards. Councilman Luis Velez, who represents the 5th Ward, said he only found out about the shootings on Sunday night, hours after they happened. Velez bemoaned what he called the “disconnect” between city elected officials and law enforcement authorities regarding crime incidents, saying the information flow stopped about the state took control of the police department.

Sunday’s incident raised the number of shootings this year in Paterson to 11, incidents that resulted in one death and 12 people being injured. Last year at this time, the city had 10 shootings with one person killed and 15 injured, according to data compiled by Paterson Press.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ shooting leaves two injured in Sunday