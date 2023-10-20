Gunshots reported in Montevideo early Thursday morning, police looking for information

Oct. 20—MONTEVIDEO

— Around 1:37 a.m. Oct. 19, the Chippewa County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls about gunshots around the 100 block of North 10th Street, according to a press release from Montevideo Police Department on Friday.

Police officers and deputies from the

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office

responded to the scene and collected several shell casings. It was also determined during the search that a residence was struck by multiple bullets.

The police department is asking for the public's help looking for any information including surveillance video or images from the area that show individuals and or vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.