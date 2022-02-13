NEW PHILADELPHIA — Police are investigating a report that shots were fired into the air during an incident Saturday night at a residence in the 500 block of Tuscarawas Avenue NW.

At 10:20 p.m., a caller reported hearing a disturbance, followed by what the caller believed were gunshots.

A report on the incident has been forwarded to the detective bureau.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Short Drive NW, Dover, on Saturday morning on a report of an unwanted person.

The man forced his way into the residence after he was told he was not supposed to be there, according to reports.

As deputies arrived, the man got into his vehicle and attempted to leave the scene. A traffic stop was initiated, and he was taken into custody. He is being held in the county jail on felony burglary charges.

Also on Saturday, deputies received a report of fraud from a resident of Ridge Road NE, New Philadelphia. The resident said he was scammed out of $200 while using a moving company out of the area and paying them a deposit for the service through a cash app. An investigation is pending.

The manager of a gas station in Baltic reported Friday to deputies that someone attempted to pass counterfeit bills. A clerk returned the bills to the suspect, who then left. Nothing was stolen from the business.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Gunshots reportedly fired during disturbance in New Philadelphia