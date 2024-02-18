Gunshots resulted from road rage, police say

Baltimore police are investigating a road rage shooting that ended in an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon. At around 3:30 p.m., a 31-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were involved in a road rage incident in the 100 block of East Redwood Street, city police said. Officers learned that 35-year-old woman shot at the other woman, grazing her in the head. The suspect who fired the gun then travelled to the 400 block of Baltimore Street, where she encountered an off-duty police officer and began shooting in their direction, police said.

View comments