Gunshots ring out during carjacking at Memphis hospital, police say

Gunshots rang out in the parking lot of a Memphis hospital during a carjacking Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said that one person was carjacked at Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road around 3 p.m.

During the carjacking, two men fired shots. Luckily, no one was struck, according to police.

Police said those men took off in a red Toyota Carolla.

In a statement to FOX13, Baptist called the crime “shocking” and said that they are devastated that a crime of this nature would happen on their campus.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred on our campus today. It is shocking, and our team is devastated that anyone would try to take advantage of those who are ill or seeking medical care. We are working with the Memphis Police Department to assess the situation. Our on-site security team members are on high alert for any potential criminal activity. Our campus remains open for those requiring medical care. Please contact the Memphis Police Department for any additional information.”

If you know who is responsible for this carjacking or have any information about the crime, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

