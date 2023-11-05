Gunshots ring out in Fresno High neighborhood. Police swarm area, detain one person

Fresno police detained one man in his late teens or early 20s Sunday morning after multiple gunshots were fired and two cars were struck in a Fresno High neighborhood

Lt. Skye Liebee said the shooting happened about 9:20 a.m. near East Andrews and North Maroa avenues and a car possibly containing the shooters then fled westbound on Shields Avenue.

Police responded with multiple cars, a helicopter and a police dog from several areas of the city in response.

The man detained by officers, possibly a target of the gunfire, is believed to have jumped in a car, but then got out and ran through the neighborhood, said Liebee.

The person of interest was detained on North Maroa. Police were questioning him, but he was uncooperative, said Liebee.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene, but no victims.