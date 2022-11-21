Gunshots strike house on He-Nis-Ra Lane; Green Bay police seek help in finding suspects

GREEN BAY – Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people who fired the gunshots that struck a house Friday night in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane on the far west side.

The people who were in the house were unhurt when the shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said. A 55-year-old woman and two children who were in the house at the time of the shooting.

Police believe teens or young adults fired the shots, and that they targeted the house.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200and reference case No. 22-263786. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at920-432-7867. People may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Gunshots strike house on He-Nis-Ra Lane on far west side of Green Bay