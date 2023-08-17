Gunther Werks' Latest 993 Turbo Wears A Duck Tail Spoiler

The Porsche recreation specialists at Gunther Werks have just unveiled their latest take on the 993 platform in time for the brand’s sixth appearance at the Quail. Known as the Touring Turbo Edition, this latest turbocharged monster brings more than 750 hp and some retro design flair to the end of the air-cooled run.

Gunther Werks made quite a splash last year when it unveiled Project Tornado at the Quail. The 993 Turbo-based build featured a Rothsport Racing built 4.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six, which produced 700 hp. That engine came supported by a six-speed manual gearbox, as well as a suite of track-focused hardware. Project Tornado also showcased a fully active suspension system, and featured carbon ceramic rotors from Brembo. Inside, Gunther installed buckets and a set of harnesses as standard equipment. That said, Gunther Werks did promise a Touring version of the project would arrive for the more street-oriented buyer. One year later, the Touring Turbo Edition coupe is here with a number of tweaks that might actually make it more appealing.

Gunther Werks

Those tweaks start in the aero department, as the Touring Turbo packs a unique Duck Tail spoiler. Whereas the “standard” Gunther Werks Turbo utilizes a wing that combines the 993 Turbo and GT2 styles, this design looks further back for inspiration. The “Entenbürzel” first made its debut on the 1972 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS, which remains one of the most sought after and iconic vehicles of that era. Mixing the classic spoiler with the modernized 993 body lines works better than you might expect, though the naked carbon elements remain a bit flashy. The front area package is very reminiscent of last year’s build, borrowing from Porsche’s modern GT cars in places. Like Project Tornado, this vehicle is also powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter, though output targets now exceed 750 hp. Thanks to all of the carbon body panels, the car should tip the scales at well under 3000 pounds.

Gunther Werks hasn’t really shared any information about this project beyond that. We do know that the company only plans to build 75 examples of their Turbo-based projects, joining the previous Speedster and Coupe projects. We suspect you’re already too late to get your name on the list, however.

Gunther Werks

