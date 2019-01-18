Is Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. (HKG:1456) Overpaying Its CEO?

In 2016 Peng Yanbao was appointed CEO of Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. (HKG:1456). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Guolian Securities

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does Peng Yanbao’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. has a market capitalization of HK$3.6b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥973k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥600k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CN¥1.4b to CN¥5.5b. The median total CEO compensation was CN¥2.1m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Guolian Securities has changed over time.

SEHK:1456 CEO Compensation January 18th 19 More

Is Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Growing?

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 65% a year, over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down -15%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 43%, Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

The compensation paid to Peng Yanbao is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). Considering all these factors, we’d stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don’t think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Guolian Securities shares (free trial).

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



