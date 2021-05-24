Gupta’s GFG Touts ‘Progress’ in Debt Talks With Credit Suisse
(Bloomberg) -- GFG Alliance’s Liberty Steel Group said it made “significant progress” in weekend talks with the asset management arm of Credit Suisse Group AG as it seeks to restructure and refinance loans made by insolvent lender Greensill Capital.
Tycoon owner Sanjeev Gupta held “very constructive and productive meetings” with the Swiss lender in Dubai, according to an emailed statement on Monday. Liberty said it’s in “advanced discussions” to reach a debt standstill for its Australian primary metals unit -- ahead of a refinancing that would repay Credit Suisse in full -- and will put some U.K. units up for sale.
A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.
Gupta’s GFG Alliance has been in negotiations with investment fund White Oak Global Advisors to obtain new financing and stave off the risk of insolvency for its Australian Primary Metals business.
It’s now looking for buyers for its aerospace and special alloys business, which supplies customers including Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, as well as the Aluminium Technologies and Pressing Solutions units. Alvarez & Marsal will run the sale processes.
GFG employs 35,000 people in 30 different countries and has been battling to replace some of the $5 billion of loans provided by Greensill since the London-based financial firm collapsed in March. Credit Suisse previously sought to wind up some of GFG’s Australian and U.K. businesses in court to recover claims on loans it had made via Greensill.
This month, the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office said it was investigating GFG for possible fraud and money laundering, including its Greensill financing.
