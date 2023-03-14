Gurnee woman arrested after kicking Libertyville police officers, spitting at hospital security officer, authorities say

The following items were taken from Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Libertyville police reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

LIBERTYVILLE

BATTERY

Isabella Sierra, 21, of the 6000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive in Gurnee, was charged Feb. 26 with aggravated battery, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, obstruction and resisting a police officer. When officers conducted a traffic stop after observing her driving at a high rate of speed, they tried to place Sierra under arrest for impairment. Sierra resisted and kicked officers’ legs. She was transported to the Libertyville police department where Sierra continued to kick other officers, at which point, she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for alcohol intoxication. There she spat in a security officer’s face.

POSSESSION OF AMMUNITION

Joseph Cohn, 28, of the 200 block of E. Pineview Drive in Round Lake Park, was charged Feb. 12 with unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of improperly packaged cannabis, obstructing a peace officer and an expired vehicle registration. When officers conducted a traffic stop after observing the expired registration, a police canine detected the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle showed 134 rounds of handgun ammunition and six grams of improperly packaged cannabis. Cohn failed to comply when officers instructed him to relinquish his keys.

MUNDELEIN

DUI

Roshan Puttur of Libertyville was charged Feb. 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also operating an uninsured vehicle. Puttur has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

Darin M. Starkey of Mundelein was charged Feb. 24, with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also unlawfully transporting alcohol. Starkey has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

POSSESSION

Juan D. Luna-Gaytan of Vernon Hills was charged Feb. 20 with unlawful possession of cannabis. Officers stopped Luna-Gaytan’s vehicle for an equipment violation and during the stop they discovered he was unlawfully transporting cannabis. He was also driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Luna-Gaytan has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

Rogelio Ortiz-Lopez of Crystal Lake was charged Feb. 18 with driving while license revoked. He was stopped for a traffic violation. Ortiz-Lopez has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.