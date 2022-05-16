Gurto sentenced to 28 years in aggravated burglary, rape case

May 16—JEFFERSON — Joshua Gurto was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Monday afternoon.

Gurto, 42, previously of Conneaut, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, earlier in the day.

Gurto's trial in the case was scheduled to start on Monday morning.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove, who is overseeing the case, merged the two counts of aggravated burglary into one for sentencing purposes.

Assistant Ashtabula County Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa described Gurto's actions in 2004. Cantalamessa said he broke into the victim's home in December 2004, assaulted her and raped her.

A statement from the victim was read to the court. In the statement, the victim asked Cosgrove to sentence Gurto to the maximum sentence allowed by law.

"For 17 years, I have been in my own prison, constantly looking over my shoulder," the victim's statement said.

Cantalamessa said there was DNA evidence of the rape. The case was submitted to the Ohio Attorney General's office in 2020, and Gurto's DNA was matched with the DNA of the assailant in this case, Cantalamessa said.

Edith Jonas, Gurto's attorney in this case, said there is nothing else he wished to say in this case. Cosgrove asked Gurto why he decided to attack the victim, and he said there was nothing he wanted to say.

"I've been a judge almost 30 years," Cosgrove said. "I have seen a lot of cases. I have to say, from a standpoint of heinous crimes, this is right up there."

Cosgrove said the safety of the community is at stake, if Gurto would have been given a light sentence.

She then sentenced Gurto to 10 years in prison for aggravated burglary, 10 years in prison for rape, and eight years in prison for felonious assault, the maximum sentence on each county, to be served consecutively.

Gurto was given credit for 515 days in jail in this case.

Cosgrove ordered Gurto to be delivered to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to start serving his sentence, so Ashtabula County would no longer have to pay to house him.

Gurto is still awaiting trial in the 2017 rape and murder of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley, the daughter of his then-girlfriend, Kelsie Blankenship.

Gurto's charges in that case include two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

A trial is scheduled for October in that case.

Blankenship accepted a plea deal in the case in 2021 and is serving a six-year sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

Before Gurto was sentenced, Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said the plea deal reflects the evidence in this case, and that she was sure justice would be done in this case.

After sentencing, O'Toole praised the victim for coming forward and speaking out about what happened.