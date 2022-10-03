Gurto sentenced to eight years for involuntary manslaughter

Oct. 3—JEFFERSON — After five years, a sentence has finally been handed down for the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley.

Joshua Gurto pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove said Sereniti's mother, Kelsie Blankenship, was sentenced to six years on involuntary manslaughter charges in the same case, but there were aggravating factors in Gurto's case, including that he fled the area after Sereniti's death.

Cosgrove said the two counts merged for sentencing purposes.

Gurto was charged in 2017 with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

In July, the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion seeking to amend the indictment against Gurto to the one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of felonious assault, according to court records.

Monday's hearing started with Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole explaining her reasoning behind dropping the rape charge in this case.

O'Toole said there was no evidence of rape.

"As of June of 2018, it became very clear that this child had not been raped," O'Toole said.

What was believed at the time to be evidence of rape was actually a severe bacterial infection, O'Toole said.

Cosgrove said the records indicated the emergency room physician saw what seemed to be signs of rape, and that Sereniti had been taken to the hospital previously for the condition.

A coroner's report and a rape kit also showed no evidence of rape, O'Toole said.

Family members of Sereniti spoke at the event.

Brandon Sutley, Sereniti's father, recited a list of things Sereniti will never get to do because she was killed.

Melissa Sutley, Sereniti's grandmother, asked Gurto to turn around and look at family members when they spoke, but he refused.

"You did this, you put us all here, turn around and look at us," she said.

Karma will find Gurto, Sutley said.

"You don't deserve to see the light of day, you don't deserve that," she said.

Bobbie Blankenship, Sereniti's great aunt, said she went to school with Gurto.

"I never in my life could imagine that one day, we would be standing in this courtroom, talking about what you would take from my family," she said. "Not just our family, but from friends and the community and everybody. That baby had the biggest smile, was always laughing, always happy, and we're not going to see that again."

Cosgrove emphasized that there is no evidence that Sereniti was raped. The indictment was based on information from the emergency room, she said.

"Prosecutor O'Toole, when she came onto this case, she had an ethical duty ... to only pursue those cases she can prove beyond a reasonable doubt," Cosgrove said.

Since there was no rape in this case, no intentional murder can be found in the case, she said.

"There is no amount of time I can give Mr. Gurto that will make up for the loss of this precious child, Sereniti," Cosgrove said.

The sentence will be served consecutively with a 28-year sentence in an unrelated case, in which Gurto pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Before Monday's hearing, the first time Gurto could come up for parole was Dec. 10, 2048, Cosgrove said.

"With this additional sentence, that I'm adding on consecutively, and even giving you credit for the time spent in the Ashtabula County Jail, which I must as a matter of law, your new parole date possibility is somewhere around Dec. 10, 2052," she said.

"You're 42 years old. Another 30 years, you're going to be in your 70s, if you live that long. All I can say is your parole officer hasn't even been born yet."