A GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GURU) insider increased their holdings by 0.2% last year

Viewing insider transactions for GURU Organic Energy Corp.'s (TSE:GURU ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

GURU Organic Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Eric Graveline made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$165k worth of shares at a price of CA$11.80 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$7.86). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Eric Graveline was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Eric Graveline bought a total of 59.00k shares over the year at an average price of CA$12.60. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does GURU Organic Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. GURU Organic Energy insiders own 49% of the company, currently worth about CA$125m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GURU Organic Energy Insiders?

The fact that there have been no GURU Organic Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, GURU Organic Energy insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GURU Organic Energy. For example - GURU Organic Energy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

