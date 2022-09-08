GuruFocus Stock Comparison Table allows users to compare a stocks fundamental data to its competitors through several perspectives: current data, historical data and charts.

Access

To access the table, click on Stock Comparison Table under the Tools section of the GuruFocus menu ribbon.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table





To add stocks to compare, click on the + Add Stock button in the center of the table and enter the stock ticker that you wish to compare. You can also directly enter the stock ticker into the Add Stock field.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

By default, the Stock Comparison Table adds the industry competitors to the table. The figure below illustrates an example for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

You can add additional stocks to the table using the Add Stock field or by clicking on the Edit Competitors button. You can also delete stocks from the table by clicking on the X next to the ticker.

Compare using current data

By default, the stock comparison table allows you to compare stocks based on fundamental data like GuruFocus business predictability rank, market cap, revenue, financial strength, profitability and price-earnings ratio.

You can add additional metrics to the table by clicking on the + Add button in the Metrics section.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

The Edit Fields for View pop-up allows you to add additional fields to the table and rearrange the columns using the drag-and-drop method.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

You can also do the drag-and-drop method directly in the table itself.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

Saving views and tables

Click on the Save View button to save the table. You can then access the view under My Views.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

You can also save the table or export the table to Excel by clicking the Save and Export buttons in the top-right corner.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

The Save Table pop-up also allows you to save the list of stocks into a portfolio.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

Click on the Export button to export the table to an Excel spreadsheet.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

View the comparison table as of a specific month

To view the data as of a specific month, click on the Historical tab and select the month from the list. The figure below illustrates an example for September 2021.

Story continues

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

Compare using historical multiyear data

To compare the stocks using historical multiyear data, click on the Historical Data button in the Metrics section.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

Just like how you add metrics in the current data section, you add metrics for historical data using the same + Add button in the Metrics tab. You can also click on the blue + Add Metric button.

The Edit Fields for View pop-up is the same as that of the current data section. The figure below illustrates an example table for operating margin, earnings per share and return on equity.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

You can sort the table by metrics by clicking on the Metrics column. You can also change the frequency of the data by clicking the Frequency button. Select either annual data, quarterly data or trailing 12-month data.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

View charts like the GF Score chart and GF Value chart

Click on the Chart icon to view charts for the GF Score and GF Value for the stocks listed in the compare table.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

You can change the chart by selecting the desired chart from the row of tabs.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

Explore the map

You can also click on the Map icon to view a heat map for the stocks listed in the compare table.

GuruFocus Feature Highlight: Stock Comparison Table

If you have further questions about our services, please contact us or schedule a free session.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

