GuruFocus went live today to discuss how users can navigate the 30-year financials page, a Premium feature that allows users to view trends in the companys financial data.

Access

Users can access the 30-year financials page by entering the desired stock ticker in the search bar and clicking on the Financial option on the drop-down menu. The screen shot below illustrates this using Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).





GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

Users can also access the 30-year financials page by clicking on the 30-Y Financials tab on the Stock Summary page. The figure below illustrates this using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM).

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

The top section of the 30-year financials page includes a table containing one-year, five-year and 10-year growth rates for several financial metrics, including revenue, earnings, free cash flow, dividends and book value. The table also includes annual data over the past few years and analyst estimate data over the next few years.

Navigation

The 30-year financials page contains several sections, including per-share data, ratios, income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement and others. Click on one of these tabs to view that section of the financial data.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

Users can also search for a specific field by entering the search keyword in the Search for Field cell.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

The 30-year financials page allows users to view charts directly on the page, so they can study trends in the data. Users can change the date range of the financials page by selecting one of the buttons in the 5Y, 10Y, 15Y, 20Y, 30Y and All row or clicking on the calendar button to select a more specific time period.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

For example, Taiwan Semiconductors revenue has increased approximately 12.50% per year on average over the past 10 years.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

The Taiwanese semiconductor company has a GF Score of 95 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 8 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value despite momentum ranking just 4 out of 10.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

Taiwan Semiconductors profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 0.8% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 97% of global competitors.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

Change the financial statement view

Users can change the financial statement view by clicking on one of the buttons in the View row. The /Share button allows users to view the financial statements on a per-share basis while the % YOY button allows users to view percent year-over-year changes in the financial data.

The % button allows users to view common-size ratios: The income statement items are reported as a percent of sales, while the balance sheet items are reported as a percent of total assets.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

For companies headquartered outside of the U.S., the view buttons also allow users to view the financial data in the local currency: For example, click on the TWD button to view Taiwan Semiconductors financial data in Taiwanese dollars.

Creating customized fields

Users can create customized fields by first clicking on the Customized Fields tab on the 30-year financials navigation bar and then the + Add Customized Field button.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

Enter the name of the customized field and expression. Make sure you click the Save New Indicator button to save the customized field. The following screen shot illustrates a sample total debt to total equity customized field.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

Taiwan Semiconductors financial strength ranks 8 out of 10, driven by a high Altman Z-score of 6.05 and an interest coverage ratio that outperforms approximately 64% of global competitors despite debt-to-equity ratios underperforming over 61% of global semiconductor companies.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

Creating customized views

Users can also create customized views in the 30-year financials page. For example, users can select specific sections of the financial page and rearrange them in a customized order. The following screen shot illustrates an example in which a user creates a view containing just the income statement, balance sheet and cashflow statement using the Section Editor wizard.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

Users can also set a saved view as the default view by clicking on the Save as Default View button.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

Direct 10-K and 10-Q links

The 30-year financials page also allows users to view the source filing for a specific quarter or year of financial data. If the user hovers the mouse over a data point, a tooltip will show the date of the 10-K and 10-Q source filing. The following screen shot illustrates an example for Apples annual data for September 2022.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

Downloading financial data to Excel and Google Sheets

Users can also download historical financial data to Excel and Google Sheets through several different methods, including direct download, batch download, Excel Add-in and Google Sheets add-on.

GuruFocus Live Webinar: How to Navigate the 30-Year Financials Page

The Export button allows users to download the financial data as an XLS file or CSV file. The website also allows users to download the older version of the Excel files by using the Export Old Version button.

Users can also download a PDF version of the Summary and 30-Year Financials pages or access the Excel Add-in by clicking on the respective download buttons.

Watch the replay of the live webinar below:

If you have further questions, please contact us or schedule a free session.

