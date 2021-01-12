Gus Bradley leaves Chargers to become Raiders' defensive coordinator

Jeff Miller
Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley walks along the sideline
Former Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has been hired by the Las Vegas Raiders for the same position. ( Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Gus Bradley is leaving the Chargers but not the AFC West.

Bradley was hired Tuesday by Las Vegas to be coach Jon Gruden’s defensive coordinator. He takes over for Paul Guenther, who was fired in mid-December.

Bradley, 54, spent the past four seasons with the Chargers. His defenses ranked in the top half of the NFL in fewest yards allowed each year but this season struggled to prevent points. The 2020 Chargers finished 23rd in points allowed.

Anthony Lynn hired Bradley as defensive coordinator in January 2017. Lynn was fired by the Chargers last week after going 33-31 in four seasons.

The Chargers continue to search for Lynn’s replacement. Those known to be candidates include the following NFL assistants:

Brandon Staley (Rams), Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City), Joe Brady (Carolina), Brian Daboll (Buffalo), Matt Eberflus (Indianapolis), Jason Garrett (New York Giants), Robert Saleh (San Francisco) and Arthur Smith (Tennessee).

General manager Tom Telesco has given no timetable to make a hire. The Chargers are one of seven teams looking for a head coach.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

