What Gus Malzahn said when asked about Auburn football's Bryan Harsin situation | Report

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
·1 min read
AUBURN — Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn was asked about the situation in which his successor, Bryan Harsin, finds himself Wednesday.

Malzahn, who was fired in 2020 after an eight-year Auburn tenure, is now UCF's coach.

“I’m not going to get into what’s going on there,” Malzahn told Orlando Sentinel sports columnist Mike Bianchi. “I just feel blessed to be here.”

Auburn is "judiciously collecting information" about Harsin's tenure at the school. He finished 6-7 in his first season and ended on a five-game losing streak. Harsin's harsh mentality that contributed to extensive coach and player turnover is among the issues under the microscope.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What Gus Malzahn said about Bryan Harsin, Auburn football

