Gus Niebuhr was among the best of religion reporters. His passing marks the end of an era

In one of those year-end roundup stories that recounts who died in 2023, I learned that a fellow journalist whom I respected a lot is no longer with us. Richard Gustav “Gus” Niebuhr died in October, but it was not publicly known for some weeks afterward. He was only 68.

I was shocked, not only because he was younger than me, but because in the world of religion journalism – those in the secular media whose beat deals with the Ultimate – Gus was such a touchstone figure among his colleagues.

If his last name rings a bell, it’s because he was related to famous theologians. His great-uncle was Reinhold Niebuhr, a professor, author and sometime adviser in the Eisenhower administration whose picture was once on the cover of Time magazine. His grandfather, H. Richard Niebuhr, taught theology at Yale. When I first met Gus, I told him that he came by his talent honestly because his grandfather was a beautiful writer.

Despite this weighty heritage, he was an unassuming guy. He was very smart, but he never tried to impress you with his intelligence. Of course, you’d have to be pretty smart to be a top beat reporter at papers like The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The New York Times. More to the point, he had those jobs because he was a darn good reporter, one of the best at his craft. He understood the role religion plays in shaping modern life and wrote about it with insight.

I can’t say I knew Gus well, but our paths crossed at conferences, professional and religious, over the course of a dozen years. He was at the Times, and my paper was one of the smaller papers owned by the Times. Some reporters at big metro papers like the Times can be condescending toward reporters at smaller papers, but Gus always treated me as an equal colleague.

Not to say that he wasn’t under a different level of pressure. Once we happened to wind up next to each other in the press room while covering an annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention. It was one of those years when they were debating some big culture-war issue, which is why we were there. Gus got a call from an editor. It seems the Associated Press had published a report with some new development, and the Times wanted to know why he hadn’t reported it. Gus asked me if I knew anything about it. I didn’t, but I knew that I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes.

It’s fair to say he didn’t get scooped very often, but a few years after that incident, Gus left front-line journalism for academia. He had a family, and he landed a position at Syracuse University, where he taught journalism. I thought it was a perfect fit for him.

Eventually I left journalism for less stressful PR work, then retired, and I hadn’t seen or heard anything about Gus for years, until the obituary notice.

When I would tell people that I was a journalist who specialized in religion, I was sometimes asked what it’s like. I would reply that it’s sort of like being a sports reporter who has to know the rules and the most important players of sports as wildly different as cricket, water polo, golf and boxing, if all those sports were literally a matter of life and death. Try reporting fairly on your local Catholic parish, Black Pentecostal congregation, mosque and Hindu temple, and you’ll see what I mean.

Cary McMullen

The years since Gus and I were on the beat have not been kind to journalism generally and to specialization particularly. There isn’t enough revenue in the industry these days to justify papers having a reporter dedicated to just one topic.

But religion journalism still exists, and there are some awfully good reporters out there doing it. I recently learned that the Associated Press has created a team devoted to covering religion globally, and I recognized the name of a respected former colleague, which reassured me a lot.

Still, it was sad to learn of Gus Niebuhr’s passing. It seemed emblematic of the passing of an era in good journalism.

Cary McMullen is the former religion editor of The Ledger. He lives in Greensboro, NC.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Religion reporter Gus Niebuhr's passing marks the end of an era