Gust of wind overturns a lorry as Storm Eunice hits the UK

UGC images filmed on Friday 18 February show a lorry overturning on the M40 motorway between Bicester and Banbury, in Oxfordshire, England, due to strong winds, as storm Eunice hits the UK.

