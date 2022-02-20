Gust of wind overturns a lorry as Storm Eunice hits the UK
UGC images filmed on Friday 18 February show a lorry overturning on the M40 motorway between Bicester and Banbury, in Oxfordshire, England, due to strong winds, as storm Eunice hits the UK.
Satellite water vapor imagery captured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the powerful Storm Eunice moving over the United Kingdom on Friday, February 18.The NOAA called it “one of the worst storms in decades to hit the UK.” The Met Office issued rare red weather warnings as Storm Eunice was expected to bring extremely strong winds and disruption to much of the UK. Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful
LONDON (Reuters) -Around 155,000 British homes were still without power late on Saturday after Storm Eunice knocked more than 1.3 million households off the grid the day before, energy companies said. The fierce Atlantic storm brought record winds of up to 122 mph (196 kph) to Britain, killing three people and causing widespread disruption. Britain's Energy Networks Association, an umbrella group for power and gas companies, said 1.22 million customers out of the roughly 1.3 million affected by the storm had been reconnected as of 4 pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday.
