Gustine police investigating shooting after juvenile found with gunshot wound at hospital

Gustine police are investigating after a gunshot victim was located at a hospital following reports of shots fired in the Gustine area.

At about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 4th Street, according to Gustine police Lt. Samuel Joseph. Officers arrived on scene but were unable to locate any victims or evidence of a shooting.

A short time later, police were contacted by a local hospital informing them that a person was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound and claimed to have been shot in the area of the initial shots fired call.

Joseph said the male victim is believed to be 15 or 16 years old and was struck once in the leg by gunfire. Authorities said the boy’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Joseph said police identified a second male victim, believed to be 18 or 19 years old, seeking treatment after it appears he was struck in the head by some sort of debris during the shooting.

According to Joseph, police have located video surveillance of the victims inside a vehicle in the area of the initial shots fired call but it is unknown if they were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police said the victims gave conflicting statements about the shooting and investigators are working to determine if the incident occurred in the City of Gustine or outside the city in another area of Merced County.

No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the shooting and investigators are working to locate any additional video surveillance. According to Joseph, police have not been able to identify a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Gustine Police Officer Bayer at 209-854-3737.