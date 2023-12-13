Gusts of up to 40 mph and rain? Coming storms to bring severe weather to SW FL

El Nino will be on full display this week as a low-pressure system works its way from the Gulf of Mexico across the Sunshine State.

Heavy rains and high winds are expected, with forecasts calling for tropical storm force winds over the Lee-Collier area.

“A front that went through a couple of days ago is stalled across the Florida Straits, and we have high pressure in the mid-Atlantic region,” said Jenn Hubbard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ruskin. “The pressure gradient is really tight, and that causes winds to increase.”

Winds are expected to be heavy for the next several days, with conditions peaking between Thursday night and Friday for Southwest Florida. Those gusts could reach 40 mph.

Pedestrians stroll through downtown Fort Myers as rainfall from two interacting low pressure systems drench the area on Nov. 15. A system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring strong winds and rain to SWFL in the coming days and weekend.

This weather is typical of El Nino, Hubbard said, with rainy, windy conditions and expansive cloud cover.

Winds are often strong here during the winter months, but they tend to fade during the evening hours.

But winds may be there strongest during the night hours for the next three evenings, Hubbard said, as a low-pressure front takes aim at the Sunshine State during the second big wave of weather this week.

“An area of low pressure will also develop in the Gulf, and that will increase that pressure gradient,” Hubbard said. “Usually we have windy conditions during the day, but the winds drop off at night. But that’s not the case here.”

Rain chances are up to 70% for Lee and Collier counties.

Pedestrians stroll through downtown Fort Myers as rainfall from two interacting low pressure systems drench the area on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

“The majority of rain will come when we see that low pressure system over the weekend, and there’s a lot of uncertainty about how that’s going to move across Florida,” she said. “Some forecasts show it going across south Florida, and others show it coming across the Big Bend area.”

Small craft advisory issued

Hubbard said high winds will be the largest threat associated with the low-pressure systems.

NWS has a small craft advisory in place for boaters, and Hubbard said gale conditions are a possibility.

Winds will be so strong that tides are expected to be 1 to 2 feet lower than original forecasts.

Front strong enough to impact tidal phases

Northeast winds will push water out of local bays and rivers and cause high tide to arrive later and at lower levels than are predicted on tide charts.

Typically, tropical storms or hurricanes are needed to impact tidal cycles, but the coming system is expected to do just that.

“This is El Nino,” Hubbard said. “The jet stream gets pushed south and we have low pressure systems that develop in the Gulf and move over the state. It’s typical of the pattern.”

Tornadoes are a potential threat, she said.

Will Redman, a meteorologist with NWS in Miami, said there will be rain each day between now and Saturday, possibly even on Sunday.

“There’s a wave of low pressure and moisture,” Redman said. “It’s quasi-similar to a tropical disturbance, but it’s nowhere close to a hurricane.”

