Gusts topped 100 mph at popular Outer Banks pier as deadly storm passed, data shows

The Outer Banks of North Carolina proved once again it is home to weather extremes, after a 101 mph gust was clocked in the town of Nags Head late Tuesday, Jan. 9.

It was recorded by a WeatherFlow sensor at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

“The Pier was buffeted by heavy winds overnight including a 101-mph gust at 10:18 p.m.,” Jennette’s Pier reported in a Jan. 10 Facebook post.

“That may have been a microburst, waterspout or tornado. Previous to that burst, the winds were blowing 50 to 60 mph according to our instruments on the end of the Pier.”

The 1,000-foot-long pier suffered minor damage during the storm, officials said.

Heavy winds and more than 4 inches of rain were recorded in parts of North Carolina on Tuesday as a powerful cold front moved across the Southeast. One man was killed and four other people were hurt when it spawned a tornado in Catawba County, officials reported.

Rough surf along the Outer Banks was strong enough to toss an Oregon Inlet channel marker onto the beach near Jennette’s Pier, officials said.

Ocean overwash continued to cover NC 12 at the north end of Ocracoke Island early Wednesday, along with secondary roads in Rodanthe, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported.

